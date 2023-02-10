Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $112.37 Million Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $112,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.