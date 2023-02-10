Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $40.07 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524,392 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of First Horizon worth $40,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Horizon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 88,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

