Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,311 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $359,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

