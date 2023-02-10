Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

