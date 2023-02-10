Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE:GWO opened at C$35.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.71. The company has a market cap of C$33.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.21.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GWO. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.88.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.