Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$35.91 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$41.21. The firm has a market cap of C$33.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.88.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

