Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

