Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 17,049 shares.

Greenkraft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Greenkraft

(Get Rating)

GreenKraft, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenkraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenkraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.