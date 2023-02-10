Grin Price Hits $0.0606 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $846,171.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,692.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00436070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00098094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.59 or 0.00726436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00576485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

