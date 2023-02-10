Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 599 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,011,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $212,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $238.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

