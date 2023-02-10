Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $130,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 80.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

