Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,000. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $655.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.