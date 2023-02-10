Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,000. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $655.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

