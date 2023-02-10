Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,278,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

