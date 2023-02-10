GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.89 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.89 million and $2,239.86 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.