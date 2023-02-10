Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $238.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.94. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.