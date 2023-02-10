Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

