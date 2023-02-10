Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

