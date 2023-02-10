Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,654 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.79.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.