Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 781 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB opened at $104.52 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

