Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1141851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

