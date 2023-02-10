Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Insider Bibber David Sean Van Sells 2,250 Shares

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $666.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.