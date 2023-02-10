HC Wainwright Weighs in on Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alto Ingredients in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ALTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of ALTO opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.48. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $336.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.07 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 334.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 195.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

