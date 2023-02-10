Head to Head Analysis: Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) vs. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Delcath Systems $3.56 million 14.76 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -1.38

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 231.42%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Profitability

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2



Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Delcath Systems



Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

