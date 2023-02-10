Head-To-Head Comparison: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 44.57% -22.49% -4.18% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 10.70 $882.00 million $2.40 23.97 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 10.61 $21.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Atour Lifestyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 1 11 0 2.92 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus target price of $63.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

