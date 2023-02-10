Helium (HNT) Market Cap Reaches $339.65 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00011271 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $339.65 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,521,244 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
