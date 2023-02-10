Helium (HNT) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00011406 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $342.84 million and $3.63 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,553,230 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.