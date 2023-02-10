HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €18.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

HelloFresh Trading Up 1.8 %

ETR HFG opened at €25.48 ($27.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.94 ($21.44) and a twelve month high of €74.64 ($80.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.26 and its 200 day moving average is €24.10.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

