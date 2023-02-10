Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 246,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 190,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

