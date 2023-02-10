Henry Schuck Sells 1,000,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of ZI traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. 5,201,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 172.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.
ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
