High Note Wealth LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $87.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,348.42. 173,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,186.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,989.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

