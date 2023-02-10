Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.71. 1,020,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.