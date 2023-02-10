Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,281,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,192,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

