Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $213,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE:V traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.53. 1,609,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

