Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 16,826 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,371,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

