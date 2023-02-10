Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.9 %

HLT traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.49. 951,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,587. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.43. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

