Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. 320,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,862. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

