Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.38.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

