Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-$5.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.42-5.68 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.01. 987,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,682. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.43.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 177.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.