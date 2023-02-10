Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.43. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

