HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $11,970.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,752,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,712,177.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.
- On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.
HireRight Stock Performance
NYSE HRT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 166,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,982. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
