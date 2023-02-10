HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $11,970.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,752,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,712,177.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

NYSE HRT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 166,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,982. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,716 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 71.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

