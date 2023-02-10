Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Holley Stock Down 0.9 %

HLLY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Holley has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Holley by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

