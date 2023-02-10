Hooked Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.07 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00011634 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $126.07 million and approximately $230.48 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.60077961 USD and is down -14.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $246,079,408.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

