Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.02 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $137.02 million and approximately $36.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.26 or 0.00047468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00201458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,353,706 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

