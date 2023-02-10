H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.535-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

HRB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,165. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

