Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 78.3% in January

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of HUMRF stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 15,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

