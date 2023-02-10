HUNT Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.41 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $64.41 million and $3.70 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00429182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.10 or 0.28429823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00440074 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

