Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
HII traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.33. The company had a trading volume of 491,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,258. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.