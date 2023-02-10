Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

HII traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.33. The company had a trading volume of 491,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,258. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

