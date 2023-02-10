Hxro (HXRO) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,035.03

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and $3,035.03 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

