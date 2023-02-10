ICON Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $201.83 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,730,853 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

