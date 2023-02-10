IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.33

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $29.43. IGM Financial shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

