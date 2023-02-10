IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.33

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $29.43. IGM Financial shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 437 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.